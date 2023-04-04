Charles County Officers Recover Stolen Vehicle and Arrest Operator Who is Released the Same Day

On March 29 at 11:14 p.m., a patrol officer was following up on an investigation involving a car he had stopped the previous day; a computer check through the MVA revealed the registration plates were not on file.

Through further investigation, and with the assistance of an auto theft investigator, the officer was able to determine the vehicle identification number (VIN) had been altered and displayed inconsistencies with the make and model of the vehicle it was being displayed on.

The car was subsequently identified as a vehicle that had been reported stolen in another county in January 2023.

Demitrius Khaos Lewis, 27, of Lanham, was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle and theft.

On March 29, a district court commissioner ordered Lewis could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer Brown investigated.