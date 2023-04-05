Police Investigating Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Suitland

UPDATE April 4, 2023: The deceased driver has been identified as 43-year-old Tony Manning of Waldorf.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday in Suitland. The name of the deceased driver will be released once his family is notified.

On April 1, 2023, at approximately 1:40 am, officers responded to the 5900 block of Allentown Road for a two-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was traveling southbound on Allentown Road near Leon Street, when for reasons now under investigation, he crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a sedan. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0019265.