Police Investigating Collision After Vehicle Strikes Parked Car in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 10:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 11509 Timberbook Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with a vehicle overturned and one unresponsive and trapped.

Crews arrived on scene in under 3 minutes and reported two vehicles involved with one overturned and the occupant trapped and unresponsive.

EMS requested a helicopter for the victim. The unknown aged male was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The second vehicle was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Police are investigating the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.