2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Largo Deemed Accidental and Caused by Resident Leaving Incense Burning on Balcony

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., firefighters in Prince George’s County responded to 51 Harry S Truman Drive in Largo, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing through the roof of a 3-story apartment complex. Approximately 6 minutes into the incident a second alarm was sounded and then shortly after that, the decision was made by incident command to operate as defensive only with no crews inside the structure.

Crews operated on the scene for over four hours and extinguished the fire in approximately in approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Officials stated no injuries, or transports. One residence was rescued and one dog was rescued and given medical attention.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental with the area of origin being a third floor balcony. Firefighters stated the fire was caused by a residence who left incense burning on the balcony.

12 units were displaced with approximately 20 families being assisted by the American Red Cross.

All photos courtesy of the Bladensburg Fire Department and Prince George’s County Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association.

