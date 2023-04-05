State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 6600 block of Coyote Court in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke and fire showing. Personnel deployed multiple attack lines and found fire throughout the attic with the fire threatening nearby structures.

A short time into the incident, evacuation tones were sounded.

Crews reported the home occupants were accounted for with one adult female being evaluated by emergency medical personnel. One firefighter reportedly suffered injuries to the hand. It is unknown if any transports were made.

The fire was controlled in under 40 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO responded to assist with securing utilities and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

