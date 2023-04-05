School Resource Officer Investigating Altercation at General Smallwood Middle School

On March 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., a student at General Smallwood Middle School entered a school bathroom and was confronted by three students who struck and kicked the student.

The student sustained minor injuries and was treated by the school nurse. The school resource officer was notified and initiated an investigation.

Two of the students will be charged with assault via a juvenile offense report. In accordance with Maryland law, the third student will not be charged due to their age.

All three students face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services will be notified as a matter of recordation and to offer services as needed.

Anyone with information about this case may contact PFC Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580