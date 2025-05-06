UPDATE: Jury Convicts Great Mills Man for 1st Degree Murder of 26-Year-Old Man at Sheetz

UPDATE 5/5/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that a St. Mary’s County jury found James Jerome Adams, Jr., 20, of Great Mills, Maryland, guilty of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for his role in a shooting homicide in Great Mills, Maryland.

On April 4, 2023, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of the Sheetz on Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, Maryland, for a report of gunfire.

A thorough investigation including surveillance footage revealed that Adams and several others carried out a coordinated attack on a 26-year-old victim who was at the convenience store.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“The Defendant’s actions stole a young man’s life and endangered many others in a brazen act of gun violence carried out at a busy gas station,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “This conviction delivers accountability, though no verdict can bring back the life that was tragically taken that day. We will continue to stand with the victim’s family and do everything in our power by continuing to prosecute cases involving senseless gun violence to the fullest extent of the law.”

Adams was convicted by a St. Mary’s County jury following a jury trial. He will be held without bond pending sentencing.

He faces a maximum penalty of Life plus 20 years in prison.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier and Assistant State’s Attorney Shaye Reynolds prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Sergeant Austin Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.



On Monday, November 20, 2023, James Jerome Adams Jr., 19, of Great Mills, and an adult, who at the time of the incident was a juvenile from Bushwood, were indicted for their involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day on April 4, 2023.

Both the juvenile from Great Mills, and the adult from Bushwood, Maryland, were charged as adults.

At the time of the indictments, all three individuals were incarcerated on unrelated matters. Adams and the juvenile were served with their indictments on 11/22/2023 at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

A detainer was lodged against the third incarcerated individual, who is currently in a corrections facility outside of St. Mary’s County.

UPDATE 5/5/2023: Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park for the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day in Great Mills on April 4, 2023.

The 15-year-old juvenile was located and arrested in King George County, VA on Friday, May 5, 2023. The juvenile will be charged via warrant as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall wishes to thank the King George County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Christopher Giles for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.

4/5/2023: On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, age 26 of Leonardtown, was pronounced deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 78041 or email [email protected].

Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene is urged to visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Evidence Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/. Videos and photos can be provided anonymously through the portal.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



