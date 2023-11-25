UPDATE: Three Indicted for Murder of 26-Year-Old Man at Sheetz in Great Mills

UPDATE 11/25/2023: On Monday, November 20, 2023, James Jerome Adams Jr., 19, of Great Mills, and an adult, who at the time of the incident was a juvenile from Bushwood, were indicted for their involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day on April 4, 2023.

Both the juvenile from Great Mills, and the adult from Bushwood, Maryland, were charged as adults.

At the time of the indictments, all three individuals were incarcerated on unrelated matters. Adams and the juvenile were served with their indictments on 11/22/2023 at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

A detainer was lodged against the third incarcerated individual, who is currently in a corrections facility outside of St. Mary’s County.

UPDATE 5/5/2023: Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park for the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day in Great Mills on April 4, 2023.

The 15-year-old juvenile was located and arrested in King George County, VA on Friday, May 5, 2023. The juvenile will be charged via warrant as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall wishes to thank the King George County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Christopher Giles for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.

4/5/2023: On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, age 26 of Leonardtown, was pronounced deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 78041 or email [email protected].

Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene is urged to visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Evidence Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/. Videos and photos can be provided anonymously through the portal.

