One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Park Hall

April 5, 2023

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 8:43 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Park Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle off the roadway with the occupants out of the vehicle and one vehicle in the roadway with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department removed the patient in under 15 minutes.

The operator of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision.




