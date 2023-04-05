34-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Killed in Indian Head Motor Vehicle Collision

UPDATE 4/6/2023: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Charles County.

The deceased is identified as Alan Reinburg, 34, of Mechanicsville. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Reinburg deceased on the scene.

The operator of an F-150 truck involved in the crash is identified as Jeffrey Grasso, 37, of Newburg, Maryland. He was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. today, troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 6/Port Tobacco Road at Academy Place in Welcome, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Port Tobacco Road while a motorcycle was traveling westbound. For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Ford F-150 crossed the double yellow center line and struck the motorcycle.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with a detour around the crash scene. Personnel from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Witnesses of the incident are urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 301-392-1231. The investigation continues.



On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 2:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Academy Place in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on the scene to find the operator of the motorcycle trapped underneath of a vehicle. The incident was upgraded to a collision with entrapment which brought additional firefighters to the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

As Trooper 2 was preparing to land. Emergency medical personnel placed them in service and reported CPR was in progress.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Expect extended delays in the area.