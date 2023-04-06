Officers Arrest 17-year-old, Recover Drugs and Loaded Firearm During Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle

On April 2 at 1:38 a.m., a patrol officer initiated an investigation into a suspicious vehicle that was found parked after-hours near businesses in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, age 17, was found to be in possession of 23 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm with a fully loaded 30-round magazine in his coat pocket.

The occupant was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a drugs, and other related charges.

Officer Butler is investigating.