Waldorf Man Arrested in Attempted Murder Case / Two Others Charged with Unrelated Crimes

On April 4, 2023, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area Ashford Circle and Altenburg Court in Waldorf; one of the occupants of the car was known to have an open warrant for attempted murder.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed numerous syringes, drug paraphernalia, heroin and crack / cocaine inside the car.

The occupant with the open warrant, Raymond Keith Meredith, 53, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 28, 2023, in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, Delaina Kyle Sweet, 34, of White Plains, and Albert Grandston Lee James, 64, of Waldorf, were arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

On April 4, a district court commissioner released Sweet and James from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

On April 5, a judge ordered Meredith to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Det. Bringley is investigating.

