Betty Dillon Boehme, 85, of Topping, VA passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was the widow of Bud Boehme and was also predeceased by a daughter, Vanessa Costello. Survived by her children, Kimberly Diane Glascoe, Gail Pape (Rodney); grandchildren, Kimberly Dennis (Adam), Lakisha Puffenbarger, Penny Harding (Kevin), Thomas Wagner, Daniel Wagner (Amber), Alan Spangler, Sabrina Costello, Ryan Scott, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also surviving Betty are her step children, Mel Boehme, Dave Boehme, Lena Hammons, Elizabeth Vosika, Lisa Severn and Annie Boehme. Services will be private. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, VA.

