Firefighters Respond to House Fire in NAS Patuxent River Housing

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 6:38 p.m., a structure fire assignment was dispatched for a reported house fire in the Carpenter Park neighborhood on NAS Pax River.

NAS Patuxent River firefighters responded with Engine 132, Truck 13, Chief 13 and Ambulance 139. Crews arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes and located smoke showing from a 2 story townhome

Chief 13 arrived, established the Carpenter Park Command, and requested the Structure Fire assignment from St. Mary’s County Communications.

Bay District and Hollywood VFD’s responded with Engine 32, Squad 3, Tower 9, Engine 91, Engine 73, Chief 3, Chief 3A, Chief 3B, and Chief 9B.

Crews made entry into the residence and found an active fire in a 2nd story bedroom. The fire was knocked down within two minutes of the arrival.

As mutual aid companies arrived, Engine 91 and Tower 9 were requested to the scene to check for extension in the Delta exposure, finding none.

The assignment was scaled back after approximately 30 minutes to two Engine and two Truck Companies. Chief 13 remained on the scene for the NDWFD Fire Investigator to arrive and perform the fire cause determination.

While performing the Fire Investigation, Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention K. Montgomery found a reptile alive in the debris.

BC Montgomery was able to care for the animal with a donated tank from a neighbor, and was able to reunite it with the occupants.

Thanks to a closed bedroom door, the prompt response and seamless working relationship between Pax and our mutual aid partners, the damage to the home was contained to the floor of origin.

Great job to all! – District Fire Chief Montgomery

All photos courtesy of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department.

