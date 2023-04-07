Police in Charles County Identify and Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery Case / Firearm Recovered

On April 4, 2023. at 7:50 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Bannister Circle for the call of an armed robbery in which the victim reported he was robbed, at gunpoint, of his cell phone.

The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Through further investigation, officers located the suspect in the 11700 block of Norbeck Court in Waldorf. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and recovered evidence linking him to the robbery.

Bryson Delaney Smith, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, theft and other related charges. On April 6, a judge ordered Smith to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officer Holt and Detective Logsdon investigated.