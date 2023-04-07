No Injuries Reported After Lightning Strike Causes House Fire in Hollywood

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Solomons, Seventh District and NAS Patuxent River responded to 45171 Christman Road in Hollywood, for the report of smoke coming from the house.

The 911 caller stated the neighbors house across the street was struck by lightning and smoke was coming from the roof.

Hollywood Volunteers responded with Engine 73, Truck 7, Tanker 74, and Chief 7A with 16 personnel.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing from the roof line. Firefighters made entry into the residence and deployed multiple attack lines and started accessing the attic.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes and was contained to the attic area.

Seventh District was placed in service from this incident and then responded back to their firehouse to respond with their fireboat to Westmoreland County, VA for the reported house on fire.

Mechanicsville and Ridge VFD provided fill ins to departments operating on this incident.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be from a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

