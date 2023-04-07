Suspect Shoots and Kills Uncle in Glen Burnie Murder-Suicide, Victim Identified as Montgomery County School Teacher

On April 5, 2023 at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded for an unknown disturbance in the 7300 block of Red Pond Court in Glen Burnie.

As officers approached the residence they heard gunshots and multiple people began rushing out of the residence.

As officers made their way into the residence they located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 27-year-old male, identified as Daniel Amponsah, requested that family members meet him at the residence.



When Amponsah arrived at the address he became agitated and produced a handgun and began threatening his family members.

The victim, identified as Amponsah’s uncle, 47-year-old, Kofi Frempong, was shot by Amponsah as the remaining family members rushed out of the home.

Before patrol officers were able to reach Amponsah, evidence at the scene indicated that he turned the firearm on himself. Officers located both Frempong and Amponsah and administered medical aid, however, both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on the totality of the evidence and consistent statements of the witnesses involved, homicide detectives determined that the incident was a homicide/suicide.

The victim is identified as Kofi Frempong, age 47-year-old of Bowie, Maryland. The suspect is identified as Daniel Ayim Amponsah, age 27-year-old of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kofi was the director of the Leadership Training Institute, the signature program at Montgomery County Public Schools John F. Kennedy High School.

His role includes disseminating program information to stakeholders and applicants, organizing service opportunities, planning academic course load for students, and performing community outreach to establish and maintain partnerships between the program and local organizations and businesses.

Kofi has been teaching in Montgomery County Public Schools for eighteen years, including twelve years experience as a highly qualified English teacher of 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students. Kofi earned his B.A. in English Education from University of Maryland, his M.A. from Trinity University, and Administrator I certification from Hood College.

All photos are courtesy of the John F. Kennedy High School.

