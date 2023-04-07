Anne Arundel County Officer Surprised with Reunion of Child He Saved 11 Years Ago After Near Drowning

A reunion, almost 12 years in the making. was a surprise for the officer!

Let’s go back to a hot summer day in July of 2011, when then-Detective Walter Sweeney responded to a home in Severn for a drowning.

When he arrived, Sweeney encountered a lifeless 14-month-old Mathew. With each passing second, the situation became increasingly urgent. Without hesitation, Detective Sweeney performed life-saving CPR and provided the crucial elements vital for Mathew’s survival.

Today, now Lieutenant Sweeney and 12-year-old Mathew’s paths crossed once again. It’s not often that officers get an opportunity to reconnect with people whose lives they’ve impacted.

Over a decade later both Mathew and Lieutenant Sweeney have experienced so many more moments in their lives, perhaps none more important than the one moment that they shared all those years ago.

Photos courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department!

