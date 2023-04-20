Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Conducting Training Burn on April 22, 2023 in Lexington Park

April 20, 2023

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting a training burn on a residence located on Janet Lane in Lexington Park.

Firefighters will be conducting training scenarios in a residence donated to the department and will be on the scene from approximately 7:00 a.m., to late in the afternoon.

Flames and smoke will be seen in the area throughout the day. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and watch for First Responders.

Janet Lane will be closed to traffic at Piney Orchard Street with Mary Lynn Drive being used for detours.

