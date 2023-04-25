UPDATE: Man Who Rammed Restaurant with Tow Truck Over Food Dispute Arrested and Charged

UPDATE 4/24/2023: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Squad arrested a man for reckless endangerment at a restaurant. He is 24-year-old Josyah Brown of Washington, DC.

On April 4, 2023, at approximately 1:25am, officers responded to a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Drive in Hillcrest Heights for a vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brown assaulted an employee inside the business. Brown then drove his tow truck into the building after attempting to hit the victim with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, Brown was identified as the suspect and has been taken into custody.

Brown has been charged with assault first degree, assault second degree, and malicious destruction of property. He is held on a no bond status as of 4/24/2023 and also has a pending criminal indictment for charges in 2021 of Handgun in vehicle, and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-749-5064.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0019829.



An employee says the man came in just before closing time and ordered chicken and waffles. He was given the food but then demanded chicken wings. When the restaurant manager told the man it was too late to cook wings, the suspect became enraged and attacked.

The suspect was captured on multiple cell phone videos by customers as well as security cameras inside and outside the business.

Video showed the suspect talking to the employee for several minutes before leaping onto the counter and grabbing the registers and other items. The suspect assaults the employee, break the front door and assaulted the employee again before entering the tow truck and ramming the entrance to the business and fleeing the scene.

