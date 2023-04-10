Firefighters Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in Waldorf

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 4:46 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments were dispatched to the 6600 block of J.P. Morgan Court, for the reported commercial building fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from the building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 1 story commercial strip-mall. A short time later the fire was extinguished and units operated for approximately 1 hour.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

