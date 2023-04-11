17 of 18 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

April 11, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 18 businesses in northern and central St. Mary’s County. Seventeen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while only one business failed to ask an underage person for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on Thursday, March 30, 2023, starting at 3 pm, utilizing an underage individual. The 19-year-old was wearing plain clothes and was directed to enter each business to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage for purchase.

Of the 18 businesses visited, 17 (94 percent) were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage person.

One business failed to ask for identification or failed to corroborate the person’s age and the underage individual was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage underage.

Businesses found in compliance were:

  1. Pal Liquors & Gas in Leonardtown
  2. Centre Liquors in Leonardtown
  3. Third Base Store in Loveville
  4. St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements
  5. Village Liquors in Chaptico
  6. Chaptico Market in Chaptico
  7. Race-N In in Budds Creek
  8. Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall
  9. Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall
  10. Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall
  11. New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville
  12. Big Dogs’ Paradise in Mechanicsville
  13. A & B Liquor in Mechanicsville
  14. DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville
  15. Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville
  16. Cook’s Liquor in Hollywood
  17. Bradfords Neighborhood Market in Hollywood.

The one business found to be in violation was Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown.

The alcohol violation report was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.

