St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Driver of Dodge Charger Involved in Property Destruction

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person driving the pictured gray Dodge Charger in a property destruction investigation.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 7:35 pm, several people gathered in the parking lot of the Extreme Clean Car Wash on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The driver of the gray Dodge Charger caused damage to the parking lot upon exiting, while a male in a black shirt recorded the suspect as he left.

The suspect is described as a black male with long dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Alexander Wynnyk at 301-475-4200, ext. 78020 or email [email protected] Case # 17963-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

