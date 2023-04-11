Registration to Close May 31, 2023 for Maryland Leadership Workshops Summer 2023 Programs

Leadership Maryland announces that Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students, is accepting registration for its Summer 2023 programs through May 31, 2023.

This year, MLW offers three peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.

All programs will be held on the campus of Washington College in Chestertown, Md.

Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 16-22, 2023): Open to students entering grades 6-8 in Fall 2023, this program helps students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.

Senior High Workshop (July 23-29, 2023): Open to students entering grades 9-12 in Fall 2023, this program helps teens develop the leadership skills they need to succeed in diverse environments and be agents of positive change in society. Through innovative leadership activities and engaging group challenges, students interact with peers and staff to develop their unique leadership styles. Students build strengths and skills they can apply throughout their lives, including in their higher education, future careers, at home, and in their communities.

Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 16-22, 2023): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills. Delegates who register for Advanced Leadership Seminar will be interviewed by the program director and Leadership Maryland's youth programs manager.

All three programs bring together a diverse group of students from across the state of Maryland and the country to engage in a supportive and fun environment. MLW students, known as delegates, participate in a mix of workshops, group projects, committees, and discussions designed to foster increased independence, self-esteem, and confidence. Delegates also enjoy games, variety shows, dances, and opportunities to lead activities for their peers.

A limited number of spaces are available in MLW’s Summer 2023 programs. To register, please visit www.mlw.org. Registration will close on May 31, 2023, or sooner if all spaces are filled. A deposit of $25 is due upon registration, and monthly tuition payments will be accepted through June 2023. Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact Rick Gross at 301-444-8623 or [email protected].

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a non-profit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups. Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within our state. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org or mlw.org.