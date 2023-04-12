UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation in Bryans Road

UPDATE 4/12/2023: On April 12 at 6:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Waldorf, for the report of a person lying on the ground who appeared to be hurt.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult female, deceased.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The identity of the decedent will be released once they have been positively identified. The investigation is ongoing.

4/12/2023: On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Released the following information.

“POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers are currently conducting a death investigation in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road. More info to come when available.”

No other information has been provided.

Updates will be provided when they become available.