UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Murder of 29-Year-old La Plata Woman Who Was Found in Bryans Road

UPDATE 4/14/2023: On April 12 at 6:40 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road, for the report of a woman lying on the ground near the front of a house.

When officers arrived, the woman was pronounced deceased.

The woman, who was later identified as Jasmine Lakesha Hicks, 29, of La Plata, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy was conducted.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Investigators pursued leads and identified the suspect as Deanthony Lamont Warrick, 34, of Bryans Road.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Warrick was located and arrested on April 13 in Prince George’s County.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a domestic-related murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Warrick is currently be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.



4/12/2023: On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Released the following information.

“POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers are currently conducting a death investigation in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road. More info to come when available.”

No other information has been provided.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

