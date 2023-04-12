Maryland House of Delegate Member Faces Home Invasion and Assault Charges in Calvert County

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 9:54 p.m., police officers responded to the 1000 block of Stephen Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported Burglary.

According to court documents, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and made contact with the 68-year-old victim and 61-year-old witness.

The victim stated at approximately 9:30 p.m., they were in their home when the suspect, identified as Jeffrie Eugene Long Jr., 26, of Huntingtown, entered the residence through the unlocked front door without being given permission or being invited to enter. The victim stated Long had a metal pipe in his hand when he entered and appeared agitated and stated to the victim “Keep my name off your mouth or I’m going to put you six feet under.”

The victim stated they were in fear for their life and thought Long was going to kill them. Long then fled in a Mercedes-Benz.

Police then spoke to the witness, who was a second occupant in the residence and reported the same details as above from the victim. The witness left the residence to get away from the incident.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., two deputies responded to the Longs residence located on Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspects Mercedes-Benz SUV in the driveway and made contact with an unidentified female.

When asked if Long was home, the woman stated “You know he’s a Delegate right.” She was told Deputies needed to speak to him about an incident that occurred, and she stated to officers they couldn’t speak to him because he was in session, and if they wanted to speak with him, they needed to contact the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking to Deputies, the female subject was on a phone call with Long and would not allow officers to speak with Long. All events were recorded on agency issued body worn cameras.

Long was born in Prince Frederick and attended Huntingtown High School. He elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in November 2022 and has been a member of the House of Delegates since January 11, 2023.

Long has a criminal summons issued for home invasion and first-degree assault.

According to court documents Long is represented by the law office of Brennan McKenna & Lawlor, Chtd., and has a preliminary inquiry hearing scheduled on May 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., in Calvert District Court.