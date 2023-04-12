Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash with One Flown to Trauma Center in Huntingtown

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 5591 Huntingtown Road in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby due to the victims injuries

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and vehicle involved with the motorcyclist suffering a partial amputation.

A Maryland State Police Helicopter landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.