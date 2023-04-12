Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash with One Flown to Trauma Center in Huntingtown

April 12, 2023

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 5591 Huntingtown Road in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby due to the victims injuries

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and vehicle involved with the motorcyclist suffering a partial amputation.

A Maryland State Police Helicopter landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on April 12, 2023 at 8:13 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.