National Weather Service and Fire Marshal Advised of Fire Weather Watch Due to Dry, Humid, and Windy Conditions

This is an important message from National Weather Service which is effecting the following locations throughout the State of Maryland. We ask that you do not conduct any open burns, including if you have a fire pit. We ask that you maintain a safe area around your property.

Counties under a special weather statement warning of fire dangers on Tuesday and a fire watch on Wednesday include: Garrett, Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Allegany, Montgomery, Howard and Harford.

Cities within the alert area include: Hagerstown, Frederick, Ballenger Creek, Eldersburg, Westminster, Reisterstown, Cockeysville, Elkton, Baltimore, Bowie, Suitland-Silver Hill, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Laurel, Camp Springs, Glen Burnie, Annapolis, Severn, South Gate, Severna Park, Arnold, Odenton, St. Charles, Waldorf, Lexington Park, California, Chesapeake Beach, Huntingtown, Dunkirk, North Beach, Lusby, Prince Frederick, Frostburg, Cumberland, Germantown, Damascus, Bethesda, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, Lisbon, Columbia, Ellicott City, Jarrettsville, and Aberdeen.

The alerts is In effect from Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday evening.

WINDS are expected to be: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY: As low as 30 percent.

IMPACTS: The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires.

FUEL MOISTURE: Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.

Firefighters throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s County responded to multiple brush fire and large outside fires on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (photos below)

