Police Investigating Road Rage Incident After Motorcyclist Shoots Vehicle That Cut Him Off

On April 11, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers responded for a shooting that occurred on Laurel Fort Meade Road near Brock Bridge Road in Laurel.

The victims, two 34-year-old males, and one 25-year-old male, were traveling in their vehicle when they inadvertently cut off a motorcyclist, who then fired at them with a handgun, striking their vehicle.

The motorcyclist was described as a black male wearing a yellow shirt. The projectile and shell casing were recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.