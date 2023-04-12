NAS Pax River Sets Noise Advisory for April 18th Through June 1st, 2023

April 12, 2023

Residents of The Woods community are advised that a nighttime flights are scheduled to take place in your vicinity on April 18 through June 1, 2023.

In an effort to lessen the disturbance of these missions, we have instructed our pilots to fly the lowest altitude portion of their flights prior to midnight, when possible.

These missions are crucial to our national security.

Keep in mind that there are a multitude of factors that could shift the scheduling and execution of these flights, which are always conducted in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates your understanding and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028

