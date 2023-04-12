Excitement Fills the Air in Anticipation of Jazzfest Returning to CSM April 14th and 15th

JazzFest returns to the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) La Plata Campus for its 18th year.

This favorite Southern Maryland event will reignite the stage April 14-15 in the Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater.

The Charles County Public Schools All-County Jazz Band and CSM’s Solid Brass Jazz Band will have rehearsals at CSM April 13 in preparation for two weekend concerts under the direction of special guest artist Mike Tomaro. Tomaro will also work with the student jazz bands all day Friday to prep the groups for a public concert Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. with the Randy Runyon Project, performing funk, fusion and jazz classics.



The talented performers will return Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. for Solid Brass, CSM’s Big Band Jazz Ensemble, joined by Charles County Public School’s jazz band, and special guest artist, jazz reed player, composer, arranger, and educator Mike Tomaro.

“The educational component of the jazz festival is equally as exciting as the performances,” shared CSM Associate Dean for Liberal Arts and Chair of Visual and Performing Arts Stephen Johnson.

Hear the full interview with Johnson, CSM Big Band and Jazz Ensemble Director Randy Runyon and CCPS Fine and Performing Arts Specialist Tim Bodamer and discover how this 17-year tradition continues to bring renowned artists to the Southern Maryland stage in the video below, “The History of CSM Jazzfest.

For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/Arts. Tickets are available at [email protected] or 301-934-7828.

Calendar: CSM Jazz Festival Concert. April 14-15. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Randy Runyon Project, led by CSM’s jazz and saxophone instructor, Randy Runyon, will perform April 14. On April 15, experience CSM’s Jazz Ensemble, Solid Brass, a community jazz band with membership consisting of CSM students, several military band veterans, and members of the community. $10 General Admission; $5 Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/04/csm-jazz-festival-concert.html.

