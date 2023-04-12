Charles County Public Schools Hosting Summer Camp Programs, Learning Opportunities for Students

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring several summer enrichment opportunities for elementary and middle school students, as well as students enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) courses in the 2023-24 school year. To participate in any CCPS summer opportunity, children must be enrolled in the school system for the upcoming school year.

More than 30 enrichment camps are available and start the week of June 26. Most week-long sessions are offered Monday through Friday, in the morning and afternoon. Morning sessions run from 8:30 to 11 a.m., with afternoon sessions set from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The first session is June 26 to 30, the second session opens Aug. 7 and closes Aug. 11. Camp enrollment is limited to two sessions per student and are free. Once a camp fills up, students will be placed on a waitlist. Students on the waitlist are not guaranteed a spot but parents will be notified prior to the camp if space opens.



Summer enrichment camps for students in kindergarten will be held at Berry Elementary School with enrichment camps for students in first through eighth grades held at the neighboring Mattawoman Middle School. Mattawoman will also host Advanced Placement (AP) boot camps, which are open to CCPS students who are enrolled in at least one AP class for the 2023-24 school year. Parents must provide transportation to and from camps, and children must be picked up at the end of each session. Childcare between morning and afternoon sessions is not available. Lunch is not provided with enrollment in enrichment and AP camps.

A complete list of camps, including descriptions and times offered, is posted on the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/summer-camps-2023. Registration is now open, and each student is offered two free sessions. Visit the site to sign up for camps.

More summer camps

Henry E. Lackey High School is hosting a Summer Youth Camp from June 12 through July 7 at the school. The camp is geared for students entering second grade at the start of the 2023-24 school year, and up to age 13. The camp includes supervised activities such as soccer, touch football, basketball, floor hockey, swimming, kickball, arts and crafts, Whiffle ball and other games. More information, including times and fees, is posted on the CCPS website under Lackey Summer Youth Camp on the Summer Camps 2023 page. The Lackey camp is closed June 19 and July 4.

For children who want to get back to nature or experience it for the first time, the Nanjemoy Creek Summer Camp is holding sessions for students in fourth through sixth grades. There are three one-day camps for fishing, birdwatching and nature-inspired art, and a week-long session for Yuckology, a study of the messy side of nature. To learn more, including fees and registration links, visit the Summer Camps 2023 page at www.ccboe.com and click the Nanjemoy Creek Summer Camp option under the main banner on the page.

The James E. Richmond Science Center is hosting summer camps for students entering grades fourth through 12th. The camps are free for CCPS students, and transportation and lunch will be provided. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camp for students in fourth through eighth grades is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 26 to 30. Students will be able to use the swimming pool at St. Charles High School two days of the camp. The Junior Space Entrepreneur Program (JSEP) camp for high school students through senior year is July 31 to Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The two-week program is open to students with an interest in STEM and entrepreneurship. Transportation and lunch are provided. Visit http://www.ccboe.com/sciencecenter/ for more information on the Science Center summer camp offerings.

A Career and Technical Education (CTE) camp for students going into seventh and eighth grades in the 2023-24 school year who are interested in exploring CTE programs will be held at North Point High School. There will be two four-day sessions. The sessions are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 26 to 29 or July 10 to 13. Students must choose one week to attend and provide two career pathways they would like to learn more about through participation. CCPS staff cannot guarantee placement during the camp due to weekly program offerings. Students interested in attending, but who are committed to Summer School or the Summer Boost program, should select the first session. Enrollment is limited to 100 students per session on a first-come, first-served basis. A waitlist will be available. For more information and to register, go to https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/summer-camps-2023 and select CTE Exploration Camp from camp offerings near the top of the page. Click here to register for a CTE Exploration Camp.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) holds sports camps — football and Badges for Baseball — for Charles County children in grades fifth through eighth, with a soccer camp for girls open for students in Grades 2 to 5. For more information and to register for CCSO sports camps, go to the CCPS Summer Camp page and click on the CCSO Sports Camps option.