Susan Jananne Borneman, age 80, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Jerome “Jerry,” and son William “Bill”. Susan is survived by sons Thomas and Richard (wife Jeannette), daughter Jerrilyn, Connie (wife of Bill) and grandkids Benjamin, Danielle (husband Elijah), Carolyn, Jack, Andrea, Joseph, Brandon (wife Alexis), and great-grandchildren Mathias, Lucia, Antony, and Hudson, and her sister Connie, and brother, Robert (wife Doreen).

Susan loved her family, entertaining with friends, and everything that brought her great joy in life. She was an avid Neil Diamond fan and loved her dogs and horses. Susan was a generous volunteer as a swim team coach in St. Mary’s County, MD, for 15 years for both summer and winter programs, where many swimmers affectionately called her “mom.” While working at the pools, she brought in a program for special needs children to come to the pool every week to enjoy the cool water and mingle with the swim team.

As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, she always found ways to support our nation’s veterans. She lived her faith and firmly believed in the dignity of each person volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the St. Vincent DePaul Society and assisting people experiencing homelessness. Even in her later years, when she moved into assisted living, she would find ways to help the other residents who needed a helping hand.

When she wasn’t coaching or volunteering, she worked as the Executive Director of the Women’s Center in Lexington Park, MD. She advocated for women’s rights and protection, helping women in need to find safety and assistance. She also worked with a legal team to construct legislation in Annapolis for the protective rights of abused women. In addition, as the Director of the Greenwell Foundation in Hollywood, MD, she established a therapeutic riding program for adults and children with various disabilities that continues to thrive 20 years later.

Susan had a passion for horses and shared this with her husband. They bought a farm in Callaway, MD, where they bred and raised Arabian horses and showed them in competition. Susan was National Champion in Trail Riding and Show and had many successes in the competitive circuit.

The family will welcome family and friends at a visitation on Friday, April 21, at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030, from 3:30-6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA 20151, on Saturday, April 22 at 12:00 pm. A reception will follow at her son Richard’s home. On Monday April 24, the family will accept friends at Holy Face Church at 10 a.m., followed by Internment, to rest eternally next to her husband, Jerry. Holy Face Catholic Church is located at 20408 Point Lookout Rd., Great Mills, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Days End Farm Horse Rescue (https://defhr.org), where she passionately supported their mission.

