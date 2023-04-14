Raymond Francis Chase Jr. “Puddin”, 69, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away at the Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland on March 24,2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Puddin was born on February 26, 1954 to the late Raymond Francis Chase Sr. and Sarah Louvenia Chase both of Lexington Park, Maryland.

Puddin received his education through the St. Mary’s County Public School System. At an early age Puddin developed a passion for cars and drag racing. He spent much of his free time working on cars, either fixing the issue or creating a new one and assisting with Salt and Pepper at Maryland International Raceway. He would travel to Virginia, Georgia, and Florida to attend drag races. Puddin will be remembered for his eagerness to help and the joy and laughter that followed any room that he entered. Puddin’s heart knew no strangers, he was always offering to help whether he knew you personally or not.

He is proceeded in death by his father Raymond Francis Chase Sr., his brother James Edward Carroll, sister Dorothy Chase, his uncle’s Talbert Carroll, Francis Carroll, Thomas Carroll, Paul Carroll, his aunts Lucy Dudley, Helen Robinson, Virginia Porter. He is survived by his loving mother Sarah Chase and sisters Elizabeth Carroll, Phyllis Chase, and Barbara Chase.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on April 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. James Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Sheron Chase Jr., Mario Scott, Devonte Carroll, Eddie Carroll, Donnell Corbin and Phillip Fenwick. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carnell Briscoe, Josh Carroll, Raymond Cooper, Ray Maddox, Maurice Carroll and David Carroll.

Contributions can be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to help with funeral expenses.

