Sandra Gay Carlucci, 80, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on April 6, 2023.

Sandra was born on January 27, 1943, to McKinley and Florence York in Harlan, KY. After she graduated from Loyall High School in 1961, she pursued a degree in Business at Bowling Green Business College.

After college, she worked in the medical field for over 25 years. Sandra enjoyed what she did for a living.

In 1977, she met John Carlucci at Southern Maryland Hospital. They were later married. She loved her three step-children as if they were her own – Christopher Carlucci of Waldorf, MD, Kathryn Carlucci of Lakeland, FL, and Patrick Carlucci who predeceased her.

Sandra retired in 1999 after 25 years in the medical field. While retired, she had time to pursue her love of fellowshipping with others.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents and her stepson Patrick Carlucci. She is survived by her two step-children, her brother Clyde Winegard, sister Deborah Wilson, one grandchild, Alexis and two great-grandchildren, Atlas and Asher.

On April 13, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to White Plains Baptist Church.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.