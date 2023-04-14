Rose Marie Longmire, 71 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 31, 2023, in Fairfax, VA.

She was born on June 27, 1951, in Evanston, IL to the late Fred Fuller and Mildred Miles.

Rose grew up in Evanston, Illinois. In 1969, she graduated from Evanston Township High School. Upon graduation she attended Northern Michigan University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She met her future husband, Ronald Deacon, in Washington DC in 1978. They married on March 24, 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii. They lived in Hawaii, Japan, Prince George’s County, and Calvert County, MD, before moving to St. Mary’s County, MD, 7 years ago. She worked for Long & Foster as a Realtor. Her love of showing property and helping people find their perfect home led to a fulfilling career spanning 35 years. Rose was a people person, made friends easily, often befriended her clients, and always was relied on for sound advice. She loved keeping up with her friends and family; she was always talking on the phone, writing messages on Facebook, sending cards and gifts to commemorate birthdays and holidays. She loved cruising around town in her red BMW convertible. Rose and Ron enjoyed travelling together. Some of their most memorable trips were to Thailand, Singapore, and France. Her favorite color was red, but pink and green were always prevalent throughout her life. She enjoyed international cuisine, especially Middle Eastern, Indian, and Thai. She had various hobbies including oil painting, crafting, reading, singing, and playing the piano, but most of all she cherished spending time with her child and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Louis Deacon, her daughter, Lauren Marie Rivers of Hollywood, MD; her sister, Harriette Elizabeth Chiavacci; her brothers, Fred Timothy Fuller, Frank Madison Fuller, John Everette Fuller; and two grandchildren, Mildred Rose and Antonio Quenton Rivers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Fuller and Mildred Miles, and her brothers, James Ellis Fuller, William Henry Fuller, and Carl Wayne Fuller.

Family will receive friends for Rose’s Life Celebration on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:15 to 7:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation www.donate.akaeaf.org which will honor Rose’s dedication to the mission of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Please be sure to write in the comment box of your donation “donated in the name of Rose Longmire.”

Memorial contributions may also be made to the Bishop John Bryson Chane Scholarship for Social Justice www.ecw-edow.org. The Scholarship was initiated and established during Rose’s term as President of the Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of Washington in 2011.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.