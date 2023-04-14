Karen Marie Beall, 52, of Fairfield, PA, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Karen was born July 8, 1970 to Ray and Gloria Rothgeb of New Egypt, New Jersey. Karen met and married the love of her life, Dave Beall Jr. Karen graduated from Allentown High School in 1988. She then went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Trenton State College in 1992. In 2008, she received her Master of Education-Reading at McDaniel College. Karen was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 22 years. She taught at New Egypt Elementary, Holy Angels Catholic School, and Oakville Elementary School. She loved watching Orioles and Blue Crabs baseball and enjoyed all things chocolate as well as a good cup of coffee. To go along with the coffee, she always had a good book nearby. Karen and Dave enjoyed adventures and traveling with their children. She loved planning and hosting family gatherings particularly birthdays and Thanksgiving. More importantly above all Karen was a dedicated wife and mother.

Karen is survived by her son Sam Beall (Hannah) and daughter Faith Beall (Nathaniel). She is also survived by her brothers Mark Rothgeb (Kim), David Rothgeb, and many other friends and family.

Karen was predeceased by her husband Dave, son Wyatt, and parents Ray and Gloria Rothgeb.

The family will receive loved ones for visitation on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass of christian burial will follow on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment immediately after at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Johnson, Keith Hilbert, Dave Rothgeb, Mark Rothgeb, Jeremiah Johnson, Dave Slyvestre, Sam Beall, and Nathaniel Bigham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

