Joseph “Puggy” Michael Joy, 78 of Ridge, MD. passed away on March 31, 2023 at his home.

He was born on July 9, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Michael Love Joy and Mary Magdalen (Gatton) Joy.

Puggy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He attended St. Michael’s School in Ridge, MD and was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He was employed by the Federal Government as a Supply Manager at the Navy Exchange, Patuxent River, MD from which he later retired. Puggy was a handyman; he enjoyed repairing and fixing anything in his shop which he called his “Sugar Shack”. He was an outdoorsman as he loved being outside working in his vegetable garden or improving the landscaping around his lawn. He was an avid sports fanatic and enjoyed watching and cheering for the Washington Commanders, the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals. He enjoyed baking sweet potato pies and gingerbread cakes and would give them away to friends and neighbors as a gesture of kindness.

He is survived by his brother, Larry Thomas Joy and his wife Kathy; his nieces, Katherine Rachel Stocker and Carol Kovich Woodard; his nephews, Brian Thomas Joy, Christopher Michael Joy, John Michael Kovich and David L. Abell. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Catherine Abell and Shirley Ann Kovich.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

