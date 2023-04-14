Zane Smawley, 86, died March 26, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Huntingtown, MD. He was born July 23, 1936 in Casar, Cleveland County, North Carolina to Dewitt Talmadge and Cola Lee Allen Smawley. He was educated in Cleveland County, NC and Washington, DC public schools, and married Rebecca Adaline Bowman October 28, 1994. He worked in fire restoration, home improvements, home building, farming and raising cattle. He was a PFC in the U.S. Army and a Korean war veteran. After his military service he moved to Maryland where he lived for many years, and then in 1985 he returned to his home state of North Carolina. He was a member and a 3rd Degree Mason of the Mount Hermon Lodge, No. 179 A.F. & A.M., Hyattsville, Prince George’s County, Maryland, a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America, Maryland Division, a Shriner of the Almas Temple of Washington, DC, and a 32nd degree Scottish Right Mason of Washington, D.C. He cherished spending time with his loving family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Bowman Smawley, his brother Nollie “Buddy” Talmadge Smawley, two sisters, Margie Smawley and an infant girl, and sons Michael & David Bosch. He is survived by his beloved daughters Terry Smawley Smith (Donald) of Huntingtown, MD and Teresa Foshee (Thomas) of Selbyville, DE; grandchildren Donald K. Smith Jr. (Jennifer) of St Leonard, MD, Kristen L. Jameson (Timothy) of Benedict, MD, Steve Morgan (Danita) of Newton, TX, Louis Foshee (Allison) of Selbyville, DE, Zane Foshee (Anna) of Gastonia, NC; great granddaughters KateLinn L. and MaKenzie K. Smith, Aaliyah J. Moser, Carley and Lainey Morgan, Gideon Foshee, Jocelyn and Madalyn Foshee, Great-Great Granddaughter Brooke Ann Smith Thompson, Very Special Niece Ashley (Matt) Murdock, and numerous other family and friends.

A visitation will be held Monday April 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Evans Funeral Service in Lenoir, NC, followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir at 11:30 AM. Contributions in Zane’s memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America.