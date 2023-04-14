Scheral Elaine Dey, 74, of Dunkirk passed away March 29, 2023. She was born September 21, 1948 in Atlas Township, MI to James Roy and Ruth Elizabeth (Bauer) Welch. Scheral was raised in Michigan and moved to LaPlata, MD when she was 16 years old. She worked as a waitress at Pirate’s Cove and Sea Breeze Restaurant for many years. She also worked as a carpenter for George Hyman Construction Company. Sheral loved being on the water, eating crabs with family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed puzzles, gardening, building things, and playing cards.

Scheral is survived by her daughters Michele Fink (Douglas) of Dunkirk and Cindy Hogan of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Larry Hogan III (Michael Goia), Brittany Williams (Luke), Joe Hogan (Elise Ashby), Nicole Fink (Nick), Travis Fink, and Amber Hall (Anthony), and great-grandchildren Luke, Blake, Kynsleigh, Cassidy, Brandon, Austin, Riley, Serenity, AJ, Dylan, Haley, Kirsten, and Roman. She is also survived by her former spouse Seneca William Beal, daughter-in-law Rhonda Ripple, sister-in-law Amelia Welch, nieces Trina Reed, and Peggy and Patricia Welch, nephews Bobby, Billy, and Richard Welch, great nieces Marena Reed, great nephew Matt Reed, and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her son Larry Hogan II, sister Mary Catterton, brother Robert Welch, brother-in-law Donald Catterton, and nephew Carl Welch.