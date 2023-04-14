David Michael Strain

A gentle soul with a fierce light.

A devoted son to his late parents Howard and Becky who NEVER gave up on him and loved him back to health.

A cherished brother to Helen (David), Jimmy (Sarah), and his late brother-in-law Jim who learned resilience, gratitude and compassion from him.

A proud uncle to Jeff (Jen), Zach (Holly), Jamie (Ty), Lindsay (Josh), Mary Ashley (Sam) and Rachel (Matt) who watched him and learned respect for differences, tenderness, and how to laugh at yourself.

A prouder great uncle to Winnie, Howie, Tyler, Calvin, Andrew, Talley, Londyn, Cooper, Maya, Brooks, Emersyn, Zoe and Nora who entertained their dear great uncle, filled him with laughter, turned his hair gray, and made him happy to have his own home when he needed to escape.

A spoiled rotten favorite nephew and cousin to the the Strain and Kavanaugh clans. And yes, his siblings were jealous.

An accidental Catholic who rejoiced when he professed his faith and who carried his blessing from Pope John Paul II within his heart all of his days.

A lover to Beth, his devoted soul mate even though she borrowed $5.00 and never returned it.

A cheerful employee who collected, sorted and delivered inner office mail at a county courthouse, cruising around in his electric wheelchair and nabbing a crook with his iron clad grip when that upstanding citizen tried stealing his wallet.

A loyal and very old friend to his “Sunrise Brothers,” Frank, and the late Larry and Sidney – the Original Fab Four – and to Donald and Jamie.

A grateful recipient of the untiring love, respect, and care of Janice, Josephine,Tyrone, Miss Violet, Sherman, Danielle, Brenda, Erika, Monica, Crystal J, Louise, Juanita, nurse Michele and many other devoted teammates and their families at the ARC throughout the years.

An avid fan of cops, cowboys, and Coke, in that order, and an occasional beer (when mom wasn’t looking).

And most importantly, an example of a well-lived life that proved “experts” don’t know everything, but God does.

His family wants to add that it truly takes a village; we feel blessed to have had one that also includes Hospice of the Chesapeake and many caring family members and friends whose support continues to ease our sorrow.