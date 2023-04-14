Rosemarie Robinson, 74, of Dunkirk passed away March 30, 2023. She was born September 22, 1948 in Annapolis to Walter C. and Leanna (Estep) Jenkins. Rosemarie graduated from Calvert High School and married James Leroy Robinson, Sr. on April 15, 1968. They lived in Lothian before settling in Dunkirk, where they raised their family. She was primarily a homemaker and loved taking care of her children, cousins, grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching TV, shopping, spending time with her family and most of all loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being a mother and grandmother brought her the most joy.

Rosemarie is survived by her devoted husband, James L. Robinson, Sr., and children Tammy Oliver and husband John of Dunkirk, Wonda Bryant and husband Jim of Sandwich, MA and James L. Robinson, Jr. of Elizabethtown, TN, and a son-in-law Danny Rivera of Owings. Also surviving are a sister Delorse Quade Dorsey of Lothian, grandchildren Justin Rivera (Haleigh), Jesse Rivera (Brittany), Britny Hill, Ashley Robinson and Kaci Oliver, great-grandchildren Dominic Rivera, Kyrin Hill, Kaylee Rivera, Violet Robinson, Kennedy Rivera, Autumn Conway and Josie Rivera. She was preceded in death by a daughter Becky Rivera and brother Marshal Walter Jenkins.