Ernest “Ernie” Younger, 76, passed away on March 30, 2023. Born August 24, 1946 in Prince Frederick, Maryland, Ernie was the fourth child born to Richard Zachariah Younger, Sr. and Mildred Ellen Joy Younger.

Ernie grew up in Solomons and Dowell before moving across the creek to his parent’s final home in Olivet. Ernie graduated from Calvert High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army in 1965-1967. Ernie retired from the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in 2006, after thirty years of service.

Ernie loved being a “local” and living near the water. He lived in Solomons for many years. You would often see him riding his bike on Solomons Island. He was an avid photographer back in the days when slides were the preferred medium. He enjoyed boating on local creeks and on the Patuxent River. Family Sunday dinners and gatherings were a favorite. He was quite the jokester!

In 2014, Ernie moved to Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home. He enjoyed many activities there, especially trips to the Chesapeake Beach area for lunch. He made friends with many, veterans and staff alike. His final years were greatly improved by the compassion and care provided by Charlotte Hall staff, many who were like family to him.

Ernie is survived by his brother, Thomas Younger and his wife, Sandra of St. Leonard, his brother-in-law Tim Hale and his wife Julie of Annapolis, his sister-in-law Fran Younger of Lusby, friends, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Julia Younger Hale and Betty Jo Younger Riley, and his brother, Richard Z. Younger, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Ruth Dixon and Rev. Alex Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Olivet United Methodist Church, Lusby MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dillon Hale, Rick Younger, Roger Youngerman, Calvin Klapper, David Gilbert, Sr., and John Shaw.

If you are so inclined, please consider a memorial donation to Olivet United Methodist Church, 13575 Olivet Road, Lusby MD 20657.