Janet W. Walker, 78, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away on March 31, 2023 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late John Wright, Jr. and Marjorie A. Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Hinton C. Walker; and a sister, Lynne Starkweather. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Kristen Walker; daughter, Amye Scrivener; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Liz Walker; and daughter, Lori Walker; seven grandchildren, Josh and Ryan Walker; Adam, Jacob and Jaymie Scrivener; Andrew and Tyler Walker; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Janice Williams; and nieces, Claire Forrest and Sarah Draheim.

Janet was born in Prince Frederick, but due to World War II, her father would not see her until she was 6 months old after his return from Europe. She graduated from the Calvert County High School in 1962. Later that same year, she packed up her 1963 Ford Mustang and began the journey of her life-long career as a Nurse by attending the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Easton, Maryland. In 1965, she graduated and began her career at the Calvert Memorial Hospital. In February 1967, she married Hinton C. Walker, and they began their life together in Bay Minette, Alabama where Jeff and Amye were born. The young family moved back to the area and lived in Long Beach for several years while Hinton worked on the construction of the Calvert Cliffs power plant. After several years, Hinton’s work for energy companies began to take them on a journey throughout much of the United States. The first move was to Vicksburg, Mississippi where Stephen was born. Then, it was off to Vineland, New Jersey, followed by Vincennes, Indiana where Lori was born. The journey continued westward to Concord, California. Finally, they returned to Prince Frederick, where it all began. For most of that latter time, the family lived in what at one time was her grandparent’s home next to the Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, and later they moved to Bayside Forest.

Upon the move back to Prince Frederick, Janet provided family day care for a short while before returning to Calvert Memorial Hospital, but this time focused on behavioral health programs for adolescents. She was applauded by fellow employees for the caring approach that she exuded with all of her patients. When not working, Janet enjoyed knitting and needlepoint, and sharing the products of those hobbies with family and friends. She also enjoyed attending dog agility competitions with Lori, who is an excellent dog trainer, reading and word puzzles, and any opportunity to be with her children and grandchildren, especially on Sunday evenings at Ledo’s Pizza.

Pallbearers for Janet will be: Josh Walker, Ryan Walker, Adam Scrivener, Jacob Scrivener, Andrew Walker, Tyler Walker, Stephen Walker, and Allen Williams

Funeral services will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic, Maryland on April 12, with a public visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor David Mohler (her cousin). Interment will be held at Central Cemetery, Barstow, Maryland immediately following the service.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Calvert Library Foundation, 850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 and/or The Humane Society of Calvert County, 2210 Dalrymple Road, Sunderland, MD 20689.

Visitation