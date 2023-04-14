Roy Blair Hokrein, 66, of Lusby, MD passed away on April 2, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. Born August 21, 1956 in Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late Roy Vance Hokrein and Betty (Quick) Hokrein.

Roy graduated from North Pocono High School, Scranton, PA in 1975. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1975 and was honorably discharged in 1985. He then served in the U.S. Navy Reserves through 1999. Roy was a Systems Engineer for the Civil Service at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He loved tinkering on a variety of projects in the garage, being a resource to his neighbors, and “playing” with his tractor. Roy was a member of the Arick L. Lore American Legion Post #274.

Roy is survived by his wife, Ellen Hahn-Hokrein of Lusby, MD; his children, Hilary Hokrein Robinson (Travis) of Virginia Beach, VA, Joanne Hokrein Woodfin (Jason) of Pleasant Hill, MO, and Seth Zerbe of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Ryan Zerbe of Lusby, MD, Ian Woodfin and Colin Woodfin of Pleasant Hill, MO; siblings, Cheryl Hokrein Calianno (Tom) of Allentown, PA, Linda Leayman (Steve) of Lancaster, PA, Todd Hokrein (Ally) Scranton, PA, and Dean Hokrein (June) of Harlem, GA; sister-in-law, Valerie Hokrein of Scranton, PA; and former daughter-in-law, Heather Zerbe of Lusby, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Hokrein of Scranton, PA.