Dean Thomas Walker, 44, passed away April 2,2023. He was born January 23, 1979 in Washington,DC to Glenn Allen and Deborah Rose (Cleaver) Walker. Dean grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Northern High School. He was a cancer survivor as a small child and had a love of sports. As an adult, he worked for his family’s business, Choice Floors. Dean was a gifted artist and extremely talented musician. In his early adult years, he played in a local band named Lachoza. He played the guitar and had the voice of an angel. Dean loved to write songs, poetry and travel. He was a deep thinker and fascinated with the mysteries of the universe. One of Dean’s goals was to drive cross-country and visit as many national parks as he could because he loved nature and saw the beauty in everything. He accomplished that goal. Dean is survived by his mother Deborah Walker, brothers Christopher Walker and his wife Samantha Gilmore, Patrick and his wife Cattlena Walker, sister Nicole Pumphrey, nieces and nephews, Madeline, Jettrin, Rosalie, Vinrote, Rain, aunts, uncles and numerous extended family members. He was loved by many and will be terribly missed. Dean was preceded in death by his father Glenn Walker.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the address and link below.