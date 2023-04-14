Margaret Lucille Young

Margaret Young, formerly of Prince Frederick, MD passed away peacefully at the Hermitage in Solomons, MD on April 2, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1927 to G. Oliver and Lucy Bowen of Port Republic, MD. Margaret was a 1944 graduate of Calvert High School. Upon graduation, she went to live and work in Baltimore, MD. It was there that she met her first husband, Lee Roche. Tragically, Lee passed away soon after they were married. In the years to follow, she would spend summers helping on her family farm and winters with her in-laws in Baltimore. During the summer of 1953, she met Jack Young. They fell in love and were married on May 1, 1954. Together, they raised their family in Prince Frederick, MD. Margaret started her career with the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk. She later advanced to the position of U.S. Post Master of Port Republic Post Office until her retirement in 1991. She loved her job and made many wonderful friends during her career. Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she volunteered in a variety of roles. Her faith filled life was a loving example to her family and sustained her during many challenging times.

Being with her family was what Margaret enjoyed most of all. Her role as mother and grandmother were the most important things to her and her love and devotion to them was undeniable.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Jack Young; first husband Lee Roche; son Buddy Young; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Jean Bowen.

Margaret is survived by her children, Susan Jachelski (Greg), Mary Jo Ireland (Dennis), daughter-in-law Emily Young and brother Edward Bowen (Nancy). Grandchildren: Matthew Jachelski (Amy), Jessica Marler (Jason), Ryan Ireland (Angie), Malissa Young, Kevin Ireland (Angela), and Timothy Young. Great Grandchildren: Ava Marler, Lia Marler, Anna Ireland, Addelyn Ireland, Logan Ireland, Brayden Ireland and Jordan Ireland.