William Page Ogden of Western Shores Estates, Port Republic, Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home on 04.02.2023

Page was born on December 2, 1938 to the late William and Gladys (Hance) Ogden. He was born, raised and lived in Calvert County all his life, except for the two years he served in the Army. Page worked for A & P in Prince Frederick for 40 years while also working for Eskay Meat Company. As a young man and throughout his life, he loved to hunt, crab and grow an annual vegetable garden. In June of 1972, he married Shelva Jean Hutchins Chapman and helped her to continue to raise her 4 children. This was probably his greatest challenge in life but he stepped up and did it! They were married for 46 years, until she passed away in 2018 and though he did his best, he was never quite the same after that.

Page enjoyed the comforts of his retirement years after having served his Country and working hard throughout his life.

He is survived by his his four children Pat Dowell (Bryan), Duane Chapman (Lisa), Terry Pirner (KJ), Sheila Childers (Bruce) as well as 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild, his brother Robert Ogden (Sylvia) and a niece Angela and nephew Kevin Ogden (Lynn).

Page will be buried with his Mom and Dad at Wesley Cemetery in Prince Frederick. In lieu of flowers, please feel welcome to make a donation in his name to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children or a Veterans Assistance program of your choice.

Pallbearers:

Daren Pirner, Gregory Pirner, Scott Pavis, Eddy Smith, Griff Hance, Leonard Ogden