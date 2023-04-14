Virginia Man Arrested for 2020 Murder in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man for a fatal shooting in Adelphi in 2020. The suspect is 34-year-old Jose Linares of Alexandria, VA. He’s charged with murdering 21-year-old Payton Marshall of Woodbridge, Virginia.

On September 7, 2020, patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Metzerott Road. They located the victim inside of a car in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

He’s charged with first and second degree murder, firearms offenses and additional charges. He is in custody in Fairfax County pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0041904.